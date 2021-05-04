The Anacortes Museum is again opening to visitors.
The museum, 1305 8th Street, is open Tuesday to Sunday. Hours may vary, but when doors are open a “Museum Open” sign will be displayed out front.
The number of visitors allowed inside is limited 25% of capacity (or 12 people at a time), with social distancing and masks required. When that number is met, no one else will be allowed inside until some people leave.
The museum offices are closed to the public and volunteers. The Maritime Heritage Center and W.T. Preston remain closed until further notice.
Museum staff will continue to respond to phone calls and e-mails, and the website offers a look at photographs, movies, yearbooks, newspapers, exhibits and other history.
Information: www.anacorteswa.gov/333/Museum or 360-293-1915
