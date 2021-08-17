Several bands and singers will perform during an all-day event Saturday, Sept. 4, at Seafarers Memorial Park.
The annual AMP Fest, hosted by the Anacortes Music Project, is noon to 9 p.m. and free to attend.
Food trucks and a beer garden will be on site.
The event is a fundraiser to benefit a future space for the music project.
Performers are Shidaa, Luuk Honey, Cumulus, Jacob Navarro, Mosstones, Buddhadawg, Neesha Blanchett, The Dolts, Pearl Tottenham, Tom Savage, Despairplain, Enduro, Woohoo, Reptile Authority, Young Hunks, Women’s Showcase, Fanny Alger, Crazy Like a Fox and John Van Deusen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.