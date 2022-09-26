"Fidalgo," the new single from local artist Lizzie Weber’s LP of the same name, has been released.
The song, which was written in 2016 shortly after Weber moved to Anacortes from St. Louis, Missouri, explores themes of change, home and courage.
“It’s a song about feeling displaced, isolated and leaving home but sort of having courage and taking the road less traveled.”
The song, as well as the album it will appear on in 2023, were recorded at the Unknown Studio in Anacortes after several years of planning followed by a delay resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns.
Weber has since moved away but still feels a close connection to this area. She describes the small-town feel and closeness to nature as key inspirations behind her music.
“To walk outside my house and walk 500 feet to see the beautiful Pacific Ocean and the mountains and Washington Park… I just found myself completely in love with the beauty of my surroundings,” she said.
The album’s recording, which features a dozen musicians who play instruments ranging from viola and cello to electric guitar and percussion, was initially planned to occur in Iceland but was canceled due to the pandemic. As a result, the album ended
Weber describes the album’s music as an Anacortes-inspired mix between indie folk rock and acoustic rock with nods to her musical heroines such as Fiona Apple and Alanis Morissette.
“This is definitely a very personal song for me but also has a universal message of having that courage in taking the road less traveled and living moment to moment,” she said. “That famous saying to thy own self, be true; I think that is at its core, the truest message of the song.”
Fidalgo is available online in streaming services.
