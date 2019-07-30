Free hot dogs, music and plenty of fun is waiting for visitors of all ages at the annual National Night Out event Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The Anacortes Police Department will host the event from 6-8 p.m. at Storvik Park.
Attendees have a chance to win prizes, play games, meet the K-9 officer T-Bone, see a car show and check out offerings from many city departments, service clubs and organizations.
Businesses and nonprofits will have booths, and attendees can have a free hot dog.
National Night Out is a community law-enforcement awareness event in the United States. It takes place nationwide the first Tuesday of August.
The event is meant to increase awareness about local law enforcement programs, such as drug prevention, neighborhood watch, and other anti-crime efforts.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.