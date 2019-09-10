By Briana Alzola
The average home uses plenty of energy each year, but Larry and Shelly Parfitt’s home is a little different.
Their home, at 1417 17th St., is a net-zero energy home. That means it uses far less energy than normal, and the addition of solar panels means that over the course of a year, the home uses a net total of zero energy, designer Ted Clifton said.
Clifton’s company, Zero-Energy Home Plans, designs net-zero energy homes and built the Parfitts’ home with partner David Wallace, who led construction.
The Parfitts’ home is the first of its kind in their neighborhood. Another is being built in Anacortes; another one is located on Lake Erie.
The home is included on the annual Anacortes Home and Boat Tour, a self-guided tour hosted by the Dr. Samuel G. Brooks Guild of Anacortes, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.
Parfitt said she signed up for the tour for a couple of reasons.
One is the cause. Her extended family has been helped by uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. The guild, founded in 1939, focuses on making sure that all children receive the best possible health care, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
Proceeds from the home and boat tour help pay for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s.
“This is a very worthy cause,” Shelly Parfitt said.
According to the guild’s website, last year 3,158 children from Skagit County received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and roughly 60% of all patients require some amount of care for which they cannot pay.
Shelly Parfitt said she wanted to open her home because the community is so supportive and welcoming. People often stop by and ask about the house, and she wants to give them a look inside.
“This community is just astounding,” she said.
Shelly Parfitt said being economical was important to them as they started to look for land in Anacortes to build. Longtime residents of Skagit County, the Parfitts were looking to move into town.
Creating a net-zero home can’t really happen through renovations, Clifton said. So, the Parfitts bought property in 2010 and started work from the ground up. They moved into their new home in June 2016.
The key to creating a net-zero energy home is three-fold, Clifton said.
First is energy-efficient construction with special insulation and windows to keep in heat (or cool air) throughout the year, he said.
Next is appliances. The heating system in the Parfitts’ house has 450% efficiency, and the appliances are the most efficient they can be, Clifton said.
Then is the solar panels, which help produce about 9,000 kilowatt hours per year. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. household used 10,399 kilowatt hours in 2017.
Shelly Parfitt said installing the solar panels was a big upfront cost that took a lot of budgeting, but it was worth the “leap of faith.”
The panels cost about $32,000 to put in, but the Parfitts received a 30% tax break that year and a $5,000 rebate from Puget Sound Energy. Their energy costs are very low now and the panels paid for themselves within three years, Shelly Parfitt said.
The home also collects rain water and puts it to use. In addition to a rain garden, underwater storage tanks collect water from the rain gutters for use in watering the front yard through the summer, she said.
“We are trying to do as many little things as we can,” she said.
