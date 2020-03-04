The First Friday Artwalk for March is 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Anacortes.
The works of about 15 artists in different media are on exhibit in eight locations.
Here are the featured venues and artists in Friday’s Artwalk.
• Worden Art Studio, 1109 Eighth St., is a new addition to the monthly artwalk. Freelance artist Scott Worden will show his acrylic landscapes and a new automotive series at his new studio.
• Trinity Skate Gallery, 705 Commercial Ave., will feature the “Read My Lips” collection of Whitney Anderson in her last month as featured artist. Standing exhibits include Trinity Skate’s skatedeck art, SLG Photography, the art of Melanie and Greg Dugan of Art Studio 2120, Seven Sorrows Tattoo and Sheri Muntean’s sketches, acrylic and photographic art.
• Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave., celebrates the 90th anniversary of Burton Jewelers and the conclusion of the current show “Into the Light,” featuring art from the Burton collection.
• The Good Stuff Arts, 604 Commercial Ave., will feature “Artist’s Best!,” a show with works by Northwest Artist. Featured artist Peggy Woods will showcase her naturalistic watercolor Northwest scenes and demonstrate her work between 6:30-8:30 during the artwalk. This is the last artwalk for the gallery’s current owners.
• Red Salon — Aveda, 602 Commercial Ave., will welcome artist Christine Hassell, an artist who uses a limited pallet in oil and pastel and composes impressionistic vistas of land joining water and forested mountains.
• Pelican Bay Bookstore & Coffee Shop, 520 Commercial Ave., will feature a mixed media collection from Anacortes artist Cathy Schoenberg. She uses paper collage and inks for her small-scale pieces.
• Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., features pastels of Steven Hill of Lopez Island. Also showing are oils by Karen Bakke, paintings and ceramics by Susan Cohen Thompson, oils by Jennifer McGill and acrylics by John Roser.
• The Majestic Inn and Spa, 419 Commercial Ave., presents new images from Pacific Northwest photographer Doug LeClair.
