A new group in Anacortes is looking to help out the community in 2020.
The Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle, created in 2019, is made up of 70 Anacortes women who each contributed some money. That group then votes where to donate the money.
Each year, the group will chose a new focus. The focus for 2020 is “Women Helping Women and Children” and the group is offering up to $18,000 to area nonprofits for community groups.
Community groups are welcome to file grant applications until Jan. 11. The Women’s Giving Circle will review the applications, and finalists will present to the Giving Circle more information about their organizations and projects in April. Money will be awarded in May.
The Anacortes Women’s Giving Circle is an approved fund with the Skagit Community Foundation. Find grant applications at www.skagitcf.org.
Information: www.awcircle.org
