Learn about plans for a new kind of Kiwanis Club at a meeting this week.

Eric Johnson, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Anacortes, is hosting an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday upstairs at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial Ave.

Club members would not be required to take part in the Kiwanis Thrift Shop, would be able to pick meeting times (or meet via the internet) and would be able to pick service projects, according to Johnson.

The smaller satellite clubs are a new part of the Kiwanis Club model, according to a handout from Johnson.

The Kiwanis Club of Anacortes would sponsor the new satellite club.

More from this section

Load comments