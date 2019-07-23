Learn about plans for a new kind of Kiwanis Club at a meeting this week.
Eric Johnson, the president of the Kiwanis Club of Anacortes, is hosting an informational meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday upstairs at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial Ave.
Club members would not be required to take part in the Kiwanis Thrift Shop, would be able to pick meeting times (or meet via the internet) and would be able to pick service projects, according to Johnson.
The smaller satellite clubs are a new part of the Kiwanis Club model, according to a handout from Johnson.
The Kiwanis Club of Anacortes would sponsor the new satellite club.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.