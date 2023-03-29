With classes, support groups and events, a new nonprofit in Anacortes is hoping to bring about more connections and help for those who need it.
The Holding Space Birth and Wellness Cooperative strives to be a place where people, primarily women, can come together, find support and learn about resources as they go through the various stages of their lives, according to its founders. The cooperative was founded in June 2021 and last summer, it moved into its current space at 902 Seventh St.
Miranda Montellano, who along with Erin Daley helped form the cooperative, said the goal is to help at every stage, from puberty through pregnancy and childbirth and into perimenopause and beyond.
"We have individuals who are providing expertise and services. We are a conduit for that," she said.
There are also connections to other resources, if people are looking, she said.
The cooperative is a nonprofit but also has businesses that offer midwifery care, wellness, nutrition, yoga and more. The group recently added a mental health provider.
"A lot of life transitions are improved with community support," Montellano said.
That community can be hard to find, so the cooperative wants to help people access other people going through the same thing, she said.
Creating bonds can also be easier when people share experiences, such as learning how to care for a new baby, board member Nell Ryan said.
Classes include things like yoga, while support groups are available for various issues. "Frazzled Friends," for example, is a support group for parents of newborns. "Lactation Lounge" is for parents who want to learn more about breastfeeding, pumping and bottle feeding. Support groups are free, or have small fees.
The goal is to always keep costs low, Montellano said.
Instructors provide services as volunteers because they are passionate about what they are doing, she said.
The organization is hosting its annual fundraiser, a midday soiree with mimosas, on Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $100.
