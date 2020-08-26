Linda Stewart Henley has been writing her whole life but didn’t start putting together fiction in the form of novellas and novels until she joined a writing seminar led by her husband Vince.
The Anacortes resident started attending the class, which Vince held each year at the Senior Activity Center, and over the course of the 18 weeks, she would complete one project.
“I ended up taking it eight times,” she said.
She fell in love with writing fiction.
“You can create your own world and live in that world and in that story,” Henley said.
Her first novel, a historical fiction work called “Estelle,” hit shelves Tuesday.
It recalls a time when famed artist Edgar Degas spent several months in New Orleans. That time in Louisiana is not something most people, even art enthusiasts, know about, Henley said. While the story is based in part on a real person and events, most of the book is fictional.
As a painter herself, she always knew about Degas and his ballerina paintings, but didn’t know this about him until she started doing research.
“This is when he wasn’t famous yet,” Henley said. “He was just 38, and he wasn’t sure of himself as an artist.”
Henley had a hard time coming up with much material. She checked out every book on Degas in the library, most of which were picture books from the children’s section, and read everything she could.
She ended up writing about his relationship with his family, especially his cousin Estelle who lends the book its title and cover image, and the family’s cotton business. A painting of the cotton office is one that helped launch Degas into stardom.
The family and the painting are both true, though Henley invented much of what happened in New Orleans.
The story also follows a fictional character named Anne Gautier. While the Degas portions take place between 1872 and 1873, Gautier’s portion takes place in 1970, almost exactly a century later.
Henley said she liked the idea of the Gautier character finding connection to an artist who was in the same place 100 years earlier, but Henley herself also attended college in New Orleans in the ’70s, so she knows what the town is like.
