Learn how Sherlock Holmes defeated his nemesis Professor Moriarty at a Holmes-themed event Monday, Oct. 7.

The Dogs in the Nighttime, the Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society, will welcome Daniel Polvere, member of the Speckled Band of Boston and the Baker Street Irregulars, the world’s oldest Sherlock Holmes Society, as a guest of honor at its 5 p.m. meeting upstairs at Village Pizza.

Polvere will present “A Sherlockian Event: Baritsu to a T!” and will speak on the martial art of baritsu, a Japanese system of wrestling that Sherlock Holmes used to defeat his arch-enemy in their climactic struggle at the Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland.

Polvere lives in Bellingham.

Information: kathleenkaska@hotmail.com

More from this section

Load comments