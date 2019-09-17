Motorcycles will roar into town Sunday as part of the 38th annual Oyster Run.
Commercial Avenue will be lined with bikes, vendors will set up shop and attendees can buy all sorts of food (including oysters).
The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Drill Team will perform at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the intersection of Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue.
The JP Falcon Grady Band and the Christian Crusaders Band will perform from 1-4 p.m. on Seventh Avenue.
The Oyster Run began in 1981 when Limp Lee and a few friends decided to go for a ride on their motorcycles. Each year, more and more people joined in. Now, thousands of motorcycles stop in Anacortes for the annual event.
Information: oysterruninc.org
