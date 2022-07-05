Some sunshine broke through the clouds just in time for festivities Monday morning for the annual Fourth of July celebration in Anacortes.
Mayor Matt Miller said he loved seeing everyone come together again to celebrate freedom.
The parade, which always draws a large crowd lining Commercial Avenue, is one of those events that represent many memories for generations of Anacortes families.
“Thank you on behalf of the generations before us and on behalf of the generations yet to come for keeping this tradition alive,” Miller said during the patriotic program ahead of the parade.
He also talked about the connection Anacortes has to those who have served and who continue to serve in the country’s Armed Forces.
“To all the other Anacortes sons and daughters who are defending our country and fighting to keep our community and country safe, we thank you,” he said.
Naval Air Station Whidbey Island is nearby, and Miller said those neighbors would be louder and closer than ever soon, alluding to a planned flyover by two jets from the air station that helped kick off the parade.
The parade featured dozens of floats, cars and groups and lasted for well over an hour, as usual.
Miller rode in a 1924 American LaFrance fire truck, the first motorized fire truck in Anacortes. It served from 1924 to 1952 and cost the city just over $11,000.
That was a “tidy sum” back then, he said. In comparison, a new ladder truck planned for the Anacortes Fire Department next year will cost around $1.5 million.
The Mermen of Anacortes showed off their fins, the Anacortes library brought waves and jellyfish to celebrate their “Oceans of Possibilities” reading program, classic cars cruised down the road and various community groups decked out in festive garb and handed out flags and candy to parade watchers.
A group of representatives of the city and the Chamber of Commerce, including Miller and Wolff, ranked the floats and groups in the parade.
Three groups scored the different entries and then combined their scores to get the total, according to city staff.
The scoring focused on craftsmanship, design and general effect.
Groups received 1 point for an average entry, five for above average and 10 for outstanding. There were 10 bonus points for those with an actual float.
Floats could receive a maximum 120 points, and marching groups could receive up to 90.
The top three for Best Float this year were the Anacortes Rotary Club centennial float in first place with 120 points, the Mermen of Anacortes in second place with 101 points and the Anacortes Masonic Lodge in third with 95 points.
The top three for Best Marching Group were Soroptimist International of Anacortes in first with 80 points, the Old Anacortes Rowing and Sailing Society in second with 66 points and the Anacortes Twisted Pixies in third with 57 points.
One new group this year came together to start something new, a Procession of the Species. It’s modeled after a huge event in Olympia celebrates the natural world. A similar event takes place in Bellingham.
Over the past couple months, the Anacortes group had hosted a series of workshops to make masks, jellyfish puppets and other sea life to carry in the parade.
“We are celebrating the ecosystem we all love and that makes Anacortes Anacortes,” volunteer Zachary Wight said.
The group’s rules were that participants use no written words allowed, no live animals and no motorized vehicles.
“The purpose is to appreciate the natural environment and bring that appreciation to the streets,” said volunteer Andy Stewart. “It’s also about making art together.”
