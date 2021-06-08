The City of Anacortes is moving forward with plans for its firework display and patriotic parade on Sunday, July 4.
A town photo is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Commercial Avenue and 5th Street. COVID-19 safety guidance will depend on regulations at the time.
Following the photo, Mayor Laurie Gere will lead a short patriotic program at 5th Street and Commercial Avenue.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Third Street and Commercial Avenue. Participants must sign up online to participate in the parade and this year cannot hand out items to the crowd, including candy, beads, literature and advertisements.
The fireworks display starts at dusk over Fidalgo Bay.
Information: Sylvia Cooper at 360-661-3523 or Jonn Lunsford at 360-299-1953
