An evil queen, a moody hero, a scheming advisor.
All are elements in Shakespeare but also in the hit television series “Game of Thrones.”
Area writer Carolyn Travis noticed parallels and decided to pull the two together.
Her new show, “Shakespeare’s Contest of Crowns,” presented by Shakespeare Northwest, is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Anacortes Community Theatre annex, 1020 11th St. Admission is $10.
The tongue-in-cheek parody covers the first seven seasons of “Game of Thrones” in about an hour and a half, Travis said.
The last season of the show was widely criticized by viewers, so instead of taking on the content of that season, Travis wrote a “choose-your-own adventure”-style ending, where audiences can vote on what they want to see.
“There are a couple different ways that we end it,” Travis said.
In this version of the story, Shakespeare characters take on “Game of Thrones” roles. Hamlet plays the brooding Jon Snow, for example, and Cleopatra is cast as the villainous queen Cersei.
A narrator helps guide the audience through the play, and there are some modern references thrown in, too, Travis said.
The show should be easy enough to follow for those who have never seen “Game of Thrones,” Travis said.
Travis has written several of Shakespeare Northwest’s summer touring shows, and all have a similar sense of cheeky humor, she said.
She said she got the idea to write this show while reading some of Shakespeare’s history plays. The characters were so similar to those in “Game of Thrones” that she decided to combine them.
So, she turned to the group of actors she often works with and wrote characters for them to play. Writing for a dedicated group of actors who have worked with her before makes the process so much easier, Travis said.
“My cast is phenomenal,” she said.
In addition to the performances in Anacortes, the group will perform the show at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Concrete Theatre.
