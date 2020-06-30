The annual town photo is going virtual this year due to the pandemic, but the city still needs residents to help make it happen.
Instead of an in-person photo event on the Fourth of July taken by the Anacortes American, the City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department is working to create a different kind of photo.
The department is collecting photos of people and their families dressed in red, white and blue.
Submit photos via a form posted at www.cityofanacortes.org/490/Parks-Recreation.
The photos will be uploaded in front of a virtual backdrop of the intersection at Fifth Street and Commercial Avenue.
