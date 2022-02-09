One of the most accessible records documenting the history of a place is via photographs, according to the Anacortes Museum.
A new exhibit, “Photographers of Anacortes,” offers a look back from 1875 to 1999.
The exhibit, available now at the museum, 1305 Eighth St., was designed by Will McCracken and Corin Noronha, both graduates of Anacortes High School and photographers themselves. The exhibit has taken the better part of the year to complete, McCracken said.
There is so much rich history in Anacortes, but most people won’t have the time to comb through old letters or read through stacks of documents, McCracken said. Photographs allow a faster and easier access to history, he said.
Visual history isn’t new. What started as paintings has grown into photography, which in itself has changed significantly through the years, McCracken said.
The physical portion of the exhibit is only one part of it, he said. In the museum, a timeline will walk attendees through the history of photographers who have lived in and documented Anacortes.
The exhibit is a promotion for the museum’s online collection, which offers a look at more than 70,000 historic photographs from throughout the town’s history.
The online collection is available through Anacortes.pastperfectonline.com. All the photos are searchable, and people have shared stories of how they were discovered among long-ago photos of family members or buildings they had forgotten about, according to museum Director Bret Lunsford.
The collection includes “family photo albums, glass negatives, early tintypes, color slides and more,” according to the museum.
“Another way people could get involved with our photo collection is through donation, photos from the latter half of the 20th century and even the 21st are becoming more significant as time marches forward and we’d really love to continue to grow our collection of historic photos in all eras,” McCracken said in an email. “It’s a strange idea but a lot of folks in town have lived through things or have photos of things that are already considered historic or will be by future generations. There are undoubtedly photos today that people have on their phones that could be considered of historic significance in the future.”
There were so many to look through that it was hard to choose which ones to feature in the exhibit, McCracken said. It came down to picking photos that would help tell the story of the town, of the time period and of the photographers, he said.
Some photos in the collection have already become iconic. McCracken said they also tried to pick some that were not so well known.
Noronha said he wanted to make sure there were lots of visuals to take in as people walked through the exhibit, which also features a timeline of prominent photographers.
It’s interesting to see how the scope of photography changed over the years, McCracken said. Early on, only professionals could take pictures. Now, cameras are much more accessible.
“It’s as much about evolving technology as much as it about an evolving town,” he said of the history exhibit.
Noronha said it’s interesting to see the style and quality of photos change and grow throughout the years. He lived in Anacortes for four or five years and said the old photos gave him new ways of looking at Anacortes and Fidalgo Island.
McCracken, who has spent his life here, said the photo project gave him different angles through which he could look at his town’s history.
Looking through the photo collection helped him better understand the culture of Anacortes and through that better understand his own cultural identity.
“I’ve been working in history for a number of years, but even I wasn’t aware of how much of my own idea of my own cultural identity is rooted in these photographs,” he said.
Photos can affect how people view a town, a movement or an era, he said.
He said he’s excited to take part in an exhibit that helps share that.
Noronha said he was surprised by how long putting together an exhibit like this takes. He and McCracken have worked about a year on the project, with lots of help from museum staff, Noronha said.
Though the exhibit is open now, more elements will be added to it over the next several months.
The exhibit features photographer trading cards that allow people to connect to online collections of work by each of the featured photographers.
Ferd Brady, C.L. Judd and David Ewing are featured in the first group of cards.
While Noronha and McCracken completed the majority of the exhibit, former museum Curator of Collections Elaine Walker wrote much of the text that appears on the final exhibit, and her successor Erica Anderson created online databases to be linked to the cards, museum Director Bret Lunsford said.
Noronha said he hopes people visiting the exhibit are inspired to take their own photos and express themselves creatively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.