March Madness is in full force at the Anacortes Public Library, with the Sweet 16 bracket open now.
Young readers can vote for their favorite picture book characters, with those winning their matchups moving on to the Elite 8 and then the Final 4, before one character is named the best of the best.
Casting a vote means a prize entry and anyone who votes in every round will earn two extra entries.
After the 2021 Picture Book Character of the Year is announced, library staff will randomly select two names to win prizes (including a gift card to Watermark Book Co. or Pelican Bay Books, plus other literary goodies).
Last year’s tournament to name the best picture book of the year received more than 700 votes. “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt earned the top spot.
The library will include information on the brackets in its e-newsletter, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Information: library.cityofanacortes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.