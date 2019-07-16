The large room at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center will transform into a planetarium full of stars Saturday.
The Anacortes Public Library will host educators from the Seattle Pacific Science Center from noon to 3 p.m. for a planetarium experience for those between the ages of 5 and 18.
The young people and their families will be able to learn about the moon landing and build paper rockets with the Anacortes robotics teams.
Three showings will be offered, though space is limited.
Those people who wish to attend the showings should arrive before 11:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.
Admission is free but is on a first-come, first-served basis.
