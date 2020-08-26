Brian Dowd has lived next to Beth Finnegan since she moved in when he was 7 and she was 6.
The two started playing together outside, until he turned 10 and decided he didn’t want to play with girls anymore.
A few years later, though, he started noticing how pretty she was and that she wasn’t just the kid sister of his best friend Jerry.
Now in his 20s, Brian is ready to confess his feelings for the girl next door … right after learning she is engaged to be married.
Their story plays out in “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister,” opening virtually through Anacortes Community Theatre on Friday.
In the play, Brian (T.J. Fantini) addresses the audience directly, sharing memories and feelings about Beth (Torie Fantini), as told through a series of flashbacks. The actors appear as their characters at a variety of ages between 6 and 25.
Playing next-door neighbors with a romantic twist has been fun for newlyweds T.J. and Torie, who got married in July. The two have shared the stage before, most recently in “Murder on the Orient Express” at ACT earlier this year, but this is the first time they are doing so as husband and wife.
“There is nobody I’d rather be on stage with,” Torie said.
The story is “delightful,” director Julie Johnson Lindsey said.
“We want to make people feel good,” T.J. said.
There’s a sort of chemistry that needs to happen with the actors to pull off this story, which is about a pair that has been living next door to each other their entire lives, she said.
With Torie and T.J., that comes naturally. Johnson Lindsey said it was nice to work with only two actors in this production, instead of a big cast like she normally sees. It’s been odd, though, to stay 6 feet away from them at all times.
“It has been great fun for me,” said Johnson Lindsey, who first directed T.J. when he was 6.
The theater was fortunate to find this couple that fit so well into the characters because right now, only actors living in the same household can share the stage.
It’s been an interesting experience, making theater in a pandemic, T.J. said.
Normally, a theater is bustling with people in the weeks before a show.
Now, only the two actors and Johnson Lindsey are present for rehearsal, with everyone wearing masks when they aren’t on stage. Last week, the show was filmed to be presented virtually, so there were four people in the theater. That’s the most there has been at a time, T.J. said. Volunteers came by in shifts to paint the set, made up of two front porches.
Rehearsals have been strange, too, Torie said. The two had to find a way to work together at home to make sure they had time to learn their lines and work together on stage. They also had to figure out how that would translate to film, she said.
The theater has been moving quickly to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, said T.J., who is also the president of the board. He said he’s proud of the quick action taken to provide entertainment for season ticketholders.
“We didn’t miss a show,” he said.
Two virtual productions have already been staged by ACT this year.
To watch this show, viewers can visit the ACT website and buy tickets online. Then, a password will be sent to them the morning of the show so they can log on and watch during showtime.
Viewings are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays until Sept. 19.
Tickets are $20 and help support this community theater, which has been around for more than 50 years, T.J. said.
“We want to be able to open back up, whether that’s Jan. 1 or Jan. 1 of 2022,” he said.
Information: acttheatre.com
