The history of World War II and the impact of the Nazi Party on the world is documented in a variety of literature, film and theater.
No matter how often it is written about, though, some stories remain a surprise to viewers and readers, according to Callie Martin.
Martin is directing the newest play at Anacortes Community Theatre, “Number the Stars,” which opens Friday. Based on the novel by Lois Lowry, it tells the story of a family in Denmark and the impact the Nazis and World War II had on them.
“This story is so unique,” Martin said.
She wanted to tell this story because she doesn’t think many people know the story of the rescue of Danish Jews. In addition to the adaptation of the Lowry story written by Douglas W. Larche, Martin wrote pieces for the actors to speak directly to the audience between scenes.
To write those monologues, Martin read through several books and pulled out stories about Danish people who were persecuted by Nazis.
She wanted to make sure the audience learns the history, she said.
“(Martin) added a lot of depth to the story,” said 15-year-old actress Estella Walsh.
The main storyline follows best friends Annemarie Johansen (Walsh) and Ellen Rosen (Siobhan Gross, 13) and their families. Annemarie helps hide Ellen, a Jewish girl, in her home with her family (pretending she is their older sister, who actually died earlier in the war), and then helps her escape.
Walsh said Annemarie doesn’t think she is brave, but she really is. She just wants her friends to stay together and be happy, Walsh said.
Ellen has to face a lot about what she is willing to do to stay alive, Gross said.
The play features strong stories from both the young girls and adults.
It focuses on caring about people and helping your neighbors, whether you know them or not, Martin said. The show is in the holiday slot at the theater not because it is a holiday show but because it is about compassion, love and friendship, she said.
“It just inspires you to do things that are brave,” she said.
Lida Ansaei, 13, who plays Edith Hirsh, one of the girls’ friends, said she has learned a lot from being in the play. The cast is like a family, and they are all learning these stories together, she said.
Joy Evans, 11, plays Annemarie’s little sister Kirstie.
She said the play has shown her a lot about stepping up for others.
But the girls say the real star of the show is Simon, a German shepherd that plays a Nazi dog in the show. The dog must bark on command during the show to scare young Annemarie. Simon is learning his lines, his owner and trainer Angela Marinella said. She serves as stage manager for the show and stands off stage to signal the dog to bark.
Another member of the cast stands next to her with the script, since she must maintain eye contact with Simon. The cast volunteer taps her on the arm during the line before Simon needs to bark.
Unfortunately, Simon learned that a tap on the arm was an indication that he would soon need to bark, so he started barking as soon as he saw someone tap Marinella on the arm.
“He was jumping his lines,” she said.
Now, he knows most of the lines and knows when to bark based on what is being said on stage.
