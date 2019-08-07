A boat, a tree or the brightly colored Arts Portal leading into the working artist area of the Anacortes Arts Festival can become a subject of a piece by the Salish Sea Plein Air painting group.
The group, which includes members from all over the region and paints together once a week, is a fixture at the annual festival, setting up just outside the working artist area and painting what they can see.
“We can sit here and watch crowds of people come up and over,” said Sharon Curran of La Conner, looking up at the top of the hill at Third Street. “They swarm around and talk to us before moving on.”
She said interacting with the crowd is a highlight of the festival each year.
Curran has been part of the group since its beginning. It started coming to the festival in the early 2000s when artists would set up along the side streets of the festival. They didn’t yet have their own space, she said.
As the festival grew, the painters found their more permanent home at the entrance to the working artist area. From there, they can paint the crowds, the ships at the nearby shipyard and anything else they can see.
This year, in addition to their booth, the group created one of the pianos in Piano-cortes, the yearly art project that challenges artists to decorate a donated piano in their own style. The pianos will be on display downtown during the month of August and available to be played by passersby of all ages.
Jill Mix, an Anacortes artist and member of the Salish Sea Plein Air Painters, worked with the festival to secure a piano for the group. Their theme was a nod to the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and several members of the group worked on it.
Mix said in talking to people, she already has several new ideas and hopes to paint a piano on her own next year.
She worked on this year’s instrument and painted with the group, painting the Art Portal next to their station. She said the Anacortes Arts Festival is one of her favorite places to paint.
“It’s great to see that interest in people,” she said.
The Salish Sea Plein Air Painters started more than 20 years ago. This group paints together once a week, on Thursdays, all around the region. The members can share ups and downs and encourage each other.
“We talk about things to look for, we learn from each other and we enjoy it all,” Curran said.
Curran was one of the first members. She said she’s always had something creative in her life, but was able to focus on her passion once her children were grown.
“I am so grateful for my occupation and being able to raise my family,” she said. “Now, I can do what I love.”
She only paints outside, where she finds the changing light and moving shadows exciting. It’s like working on a puzzle, she said.
“You get fresh air, and you can watch the colors change,” she said.
Artists must keep mixing colors to match to the scene in that time of the day, she said.
Being part of this group also means getting to know different places around Anacortes, said Mix, who moved here from Wisconsin in 2011.
“We paint all over,” she said.
Mimi Ortiz of Bellingham has been painting outside for about two years and joined this group about a year ago.
Plein air painting combines two things she loves — being outside and painting.
“Everywhere you turn, there is inspiration,” she said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.