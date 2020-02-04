The Skagit River Poetry Foundation is holding the fourth biennial Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest, honoring an arts advocate from Anacortes.
Poets from Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia may apply for the contest, which will be judged by Washington’s former Poet Laureate Samuel Green.
Poets are asked to submit three previously unpublished works in a Word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com. In a separate Word document, include the submission’s titles, plus the poet’s name, home address, email and phone number.
There is a reading fee of $20 for each group of three poems. Make checks payable to SRPF, P.O. Box 238, La Conner, WA, 98257. Deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. April 30.
The winner will be notified by August and be invited to read his or her work at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4.
