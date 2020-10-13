The Anacortes Police Department will collect unused or expired prescriptions during a Drug Take Back Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
According to the department, the drugs can be a public safety issue leading to possible accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose.
Anyone can bring the drugs to the police department (1218 24th St.) during the event and find out more at www.takebackday.dea.gov.
