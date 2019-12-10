The Anacortes Police Department’s Animal Control office is looking to feed hungry dogs and cats around Anacortes and Skagit County this winter.
Officer Zabrina Nybo and the rest of the Police Department are hosting a Holiday Pet Food Drive from Dec. 16-23 with the goal of “No empty bowls this winter,” according to the department.
Donations can be dropped off in the lobby of the Anacortes Police Department, 1218 24th St.
The officers are accepting both dry and canned cat and dog food, as well as beds, blankets and towels (gently used is OK); cat litter; toys for cats, dogs and horses; new or gently used horse tack; cleaning supplies (like paper towels, laundry detergent and dish soap); gift certificates for local feed stores; and monetary donations.
Donations will go to one of several area animal organizations: The Anacortes Animal Relief Fund, The Cat’s Meow, Saving Pets One at a Time, Skagit Animals in Need and the Human Society of Skagit Valley. Donations can also be delivered directly to animals in need by Animal Control.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.