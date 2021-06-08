The Anacortes Police Department is collecting pet food and supplies during its annual drive from June 18-30.
It kicks off with a drive-thru collection from noon to 3 p.m. June 18 at Storvik Park, 1110 32nd St.
During the rest of the drive, food and supplies can be dropped off in the donation bins near the front doors of the Police Department, 1218 24th St., or inside Pet Place Market, 912 Commercial Ave.
APD is looking for dry cat and dog food; canned cat and dog food; small animal supplies; cat litter; toys for cats, dogs or horses; new or gently used horse tack; beds, blankets and towel (gently used is OK, if they have been washed); cleaning supplies (like paper towels, laundry detergent, dish soap and garbage bags); gift certificates to local feed stores for horse feed, bedding and supplements; and monetary donations made out to one of the supported organizations.
Those organizations that benefit from the drive are the Anacortes Animal Relief Fund (AARF), Saving Pets One at a Time (SPOT), Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) and the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV).
Information: Animal Control Officer Zabrina Nybo at 360-293-1916
