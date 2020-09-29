The Anacortes Library Board of Trustees needs another member to serve a five-year term.
Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Appointment will be made by the mayor and approved by the City Council.
Trustees listen to the community, support the library’s public relations program, know and abide by board bylaws and represent the library at City Council meeting and other public forums.
They discuss and adopt library policy with the library director, review the annual library budget, and attend board meetings and library functions.
Visit anacorteswa.gov/FormCenter/Office-of-the-Mayor-4/Talent-Bank-Application-for-Public- Invol-43 to submit a Talent Bank application.
For information, email Alexandra Holden at alexandrah@cityofanacortes.org or call 360-299-1950.
