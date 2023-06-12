With a parade down Commercial followed by a celebration with performances, vendors and food, Anacortes Pride is back for its second year.
"The Anacortes Pride Parade and Celebration is a time for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to come together and celebrate diversity, equality, and love," Organizer Amanda Berg said in an email. "The events will feature colorful floats, music, dancing, and performances. This is also an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to share information about their work with members of the community at large. Due to the popularity of last years event we have an even greater variety of vendor booths for people to walk though and enjoy."
It's a time to come together and celebrate each other, she said. The parade and following celebration are to spread a message of acceptance for all.
The deadline to apply to join the parade is Wednesday. Applicaitons are at anacortespride.org.
Last year, the first event brought out big crowds. People who were at the event saw how loving Anacortes can be and now understand that this town is safe for them, Berg wrote.
To keep that message going, the group decided to turn the event into an annual one.
"This year's stage is chocked full of amazing performances by local musicians, artists, comedians and more! We are lucky to have Rikki Sinsation as our Mistress of Ceremonies on stage along with DJ Heidi providing music the whole family will love," Berg wrote.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Commercial, followed a big celebration at Causland Park until 5 p.m. with performances, many vendors and food.
"We want to thank the community of Anacortes for being a welcoming place for people from all walks of life," Berg wrote.
