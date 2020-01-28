The royalty of Anacortes will soon don their fanciest clothes and crowns and will be heading to the fifth annual Serenity Princess Ball.
The event, planned in memory of Serenity Thomas, features formal wear, a photo booth, face paint, crafts, raffle and more. She died in 2015 after a battle with leukemia, just 16 days short of her 17th birthday. She loved people, sparkly things, music and dressing up like a princess.
The dance is from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Anacortes Christian Church, 1211 M Ave.
Admission is by donation. Funds raised benefit the Serenity Thomas Foundation, and part of the money goes toward two memorial scholarships to Skagit Valley residents who are going into special needs education or related service.
This year’s event also focuses on raising awareness of pediatric cancer, said Cato Woods, Serenity’s mother. Karla DeCamp, who hosts the Anacortes Cancer Walk, is sponsoring the photo booth.
Information: catowoods@hotmail.com
