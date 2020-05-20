Before schools closed their doors in the wake of the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout the country, staff at Mount Erie Elementary School was creating a before-school environment for students who needed a little extra help on a variety of topics.
The program is discontinued now, but some of the anonymous-donor funds that were being used to run it are left over, so staff will reevaluate in the fall to see if they can continue the program, Principal Kevin Schwartz said.
The students who didn’t get to complete the program will have moved on to Anacortes Middle School in the fall, but other students could need some more help, he said.
Readying students for that switch to AMS was a big push at Mount Erie before the school buildings were closed, he said.
An academic program at the school helped kids who need a little extra help on their way to middle school readiness in either English or math.
The program aimed to help students build confidence and comprehension, Schwartz said.
“I like reading, and I wanted help because I was struggling,” student Callie Pearson said.
She and Dulce Bonilla, a fellow fifth grader, talked about how to put their hands under their jaws to be able to feel the ends of syllables. The “jaw drop” helps them break down syllables and makes it easier to read longer words, Dulce said.
The funding for the program comes from an anonymous donor, Schwartz said. Someone donated a large sum of money to the district, which was given out in chunks to the different schools to be used on enrichment programs. The money couldn’t be spent on things the district was already doing; it had to be used on a new program.
So Schwartz and his staff decided to focus on fifth graders who will be going into the middle school next year.
There’s a push at Mount Erie this year on putting forth an effort and being comfortable with being wrong. The goal is to encourage students to raise their hands and try to figure out the answer, even if they don’t always know it.
That takes courage and confidence, Schwartz said. Being comfortable with the subject matter goes a long way in making sure students have that confidence.
Teachers involved in the intervention program were already teaching the fifth graders, so the students already know them. That way, the work could start right away, Schwartz said.
Teachers picked the students who they thought could use a little extra one-on-one time and who were motivated to improve themselves.
“They have a positive attitude. They want to grow their reading skills,” teacher Shalen Weich said. “I’m so proud of them.”
She led one subject, and Jonna Dunham led the other.
The students each attended 45 minutes before school, three days a week for three weeks. They go over major concepts, ask questions and play games.
They also started with a special treat.
“You get free hot chocolate, and it’s really fun,” said Emerson Ott.
Weich said she covered topics she wouldn’t normally cover in class. The students are learning things like how to break apart monosyllabic words to find the root word. That way, they can figure out from context what word they are reading.
When a reader runs into a word that is tough to pronounce, it means slowing down reading, which can lead to frustration and quitting. By giving students the building blocks of bigger words, they can more easily and more confidently read, Weich said.
“You learn how to break things apart and find out the root,” student Kenzie Poynter said.
Addy Raabe said she would recommend the program to anyone because it will help with reading in the future, too, not just elementary school classes.
