Questions about music, thoughts about life and impromptu live performances have filled the last five years of The NeXt Show, an online monthly radio show featuring Anacortes musicians.
The show, hosted by Todd Young and produced by Doug Cassidy, started in late 2015 as a way to bring more attention to Anacortes-area artists, Young said. It is broadcast on the Anacortes Music Channel, which started as a physical space but is now only online. That channel is supported by the Anacortes Music Project, meant to bring attention to the music of Anacortes.
To start, Young wanted the show to be weekly, but it soon became clear that it would fit better into a monthly format. That way, the creators would have more time to dedicate to each artist.
Young said he’s definitely never been bored when creating this show.
“I have the best seat in the house,” he said. “I just get to talk to musicians.”
Young said he’s always been passionate about giving a voice to Anacortes musicians and connecting them with more people. His show has the ability to remind listeners of artists they haven’t heard in a while and to introduce them to new ones.
“This show is special in that it’s a snapshot of what’s happening musically here right now,” Young said.
Cassidy said he, too, has been in the music scene since he was a kid.
“These are my people,” he said.
The Anacortes area has many musicians, with more moving here or starting to create music all the time. There was some initial concern that the show would have to repeat musicians, but that hasn’t been a problem.
Since it began, the show hasn’t missed a broadcast (on the first Thursday of each month), and has only repeated an individual artist one time, Young said.
The show’s third guest was Anacortes musician John Van Duesen. He was back on again a few months ago, to promote a new album.
The only other repeats come from shows that feature a large number of guests.
Young said he hasn’t had trouble finding people to feature.
Randy Weeks, for example, has had a music industry career for 50 years. He’s well-known and recently moved to the Anacortes area, Young said.
Weeks was on the show in November.
Young said the biggest challenge is scheduling and fitting with musicians’ schedules. Because the show is the same time and day each month, he can schedule people for months out, whenever fits in for them. So he usually has several months scheduled at any given time.
When it comes to preparing for the shows, Young said he mixes in research beforehand with letting the show go where it wants to go. Prepared questions are good, but so is letting the guest talk about the things they are passionate about, he said.
Cassidy said the music elements come in in both pre-recorded tracks and in live performances. It’s his job as producer to make sure everything gels together.
“There’s an aspect of live performance mixed with records, and I have to mix it in my own way,” Cassidy said.
He also records everything that happens and is now going through the process of turning those recordings into podcasts.
Some are available now at anacortesmusicproject.org and more are on the way, Young said.
Until the podcasts are up, the only listens have come from those who listen live. There are usually between 20 and 50 people tuning in during a broadcast, Young said. Some are listening in because of the featured artist, and others tune in for every show, he said.
“They make it a part of their month,” Young said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.