Each year, for one Sunday in September, the amount of leather in Anacortes grows exponentially as bikers roar into town for the annual Oyster Run.
This rainy Sunday, a lot of that leather was wet.
The weather meant somewhat smaller crowds, but plenty of participants still turned out for the 38th annual run.
There were rumors that rain would lead to cancellation of the event, but a post on the Oyster Run Facebook page quickly dispelled that.
“The Oyster Run is NOT canceled!” the post stated. “Rain or shine for the last 38 years the Oyster Run has never canceled! Ride safe! See you there.”
“Ain’t nobody afraid of rain,” said Michael “Dayglo” Boshong, a rider from Sedro-Woolley who was in town with Combat Veterans International.
That bike club has rules, said fellow member Jim “Joker” Stilts of Ferndale.
“Anybody who has a bike better be riding,” he said.
He said he was glad plenty of people attended the Oyster Run because he sees people he doesn’t see all year, and the event helps him connect with veterans he doesn’t yet know.
“We don’t melt,” shouted one passerby as Stilts talked about the rain on the street corner.
Sam and Jim Wiltse considered staying home in Lake Stevens, but took the risk.
Sam Wiltse said she was worried about the drive because of visibility issues. Normally, they make their way to Anacortes via the backroads, but this year, they took the freeway, where things were a little clearer.
In the end, the ride was totally fine and definitely worth it, she said.
Kimberly and Shawn Moreau from Des Moines attended the Oyster Run for the first time this year.
“I almost backed out, but he was committed,” Kimberly Moreau said.
She wanted to experience the event and support her dad, whose motorcycle club had a booth at the event.
“Seeing all the bikes and all the different groups,” were the best parts, she said.
The rain did make things slippery, causing a slight mishap for Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team. Stunt biker George Wright was on top of a 12-person pyramid when he slipped and broke the formation. No one was hurt, but rain was no excuse for the biker’s flub.
As “punishment,” his teammates laid him on the road with a wooden plank on top as a ramp for a bike (driven by his father) to jump over him.
He threw off the plank and fled the scene, but another member of the club took his place. Stunt driver Jimi Wright then completed the jump to the cheers of the crowd. Again, no one apparently was hurt.
Later, Wright said it can be tricky to keep footing and prop up other people on wet fenders, but the Cossacks don’t cancel a show, no matter the weather.
“We perform in all weather — in blazing heat, in the rain, in snow, on rodeo grounds,” rider Cole Wright said. “If you book the Cossacks, you’ll get a show, no matter what.”
To perform in all weather mostly takes experience and practice, several of the members of the stunt team said.
Generally, the team practices once a week during the summer and performs almost every weekend at parades and other shows.
The Cossacks perform two shows each year at the Oyster Run.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.