Registration opens this month for the spring term at Anacortes Senior College.
Online registration for all nine classes opens at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, at seniorcollege.org, and in-person registration is from 10 a.m. to noon the same day at the Senior Activity Center.
Classes meet from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays or Thursdays at Anacortes Middle School. A three-week class is $20; a six-week class is $30. Information: info@seniorcollege.org or 360-503-1255
Tuesday classes include:
• Three Good Movies from Far Far Away with Mark Lundsten
• How Metalwork Changed Civilization with Paul Thorne
• Health Fads: Fact or Fiction by Patricia Downing
• Ham Radio Principles and Operation, taught by seven instructors
Thursday classes include:
• Our Amazing Constitution with Michael Newbrough, Ph.D.
• Wellness with Bob Weathers, Ed.D.
• Anacortes History in Photographs by Bret Lunsford
• Understanding World Wide Religions with Jim Barrett, Ed.D.
• Android Smartphones and Tablets by Norm Samuelson.
