Registration opens this month for the spring term at Anacortes Senior College.

Online registration for all nine classes opens at 10 a.m. Monday, March 21, at seniorcollege.org, and in-person registration is from 10 a.m. to noon the same day at the Senior Activity Center.

Classes meet from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays or Thursdays at Anacortes Middle School. A three-week class is $20; a six-week class is $30. Information: info@seniorcollege.org or 360-503-1255

Tuesday classes include:

• Three Good Movies from Far Far Away with Mark Lundsten

• How Metalwork Changed Civilization with Paul Thorne

• Health Fads: Fact or Fiction by Patricia Downing

• Ham Radio Principles and Operation, taught by seven instructors

Thursday classes include:

• Our Amazing Constitution with Michael Newbrough, Ph.D.

• Wellness with Bob Weathers, Ed.D.

• Anacortes History in Photographs by Bret Lunsford

• Understanding World Wide Religions with Jim Barrett, Ed.D.

• Android Smartphones and Tablets by Norm Samuelson.

