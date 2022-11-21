Two-hundred Santas ran into the streets of Anacortes for an inaugural Santa Run race on Dec. 11, 2021.
Registration is now open for the second annual Santa Run in Anacortes.
Everyone who registers receives a full Santa suit for the run and organizers said they hope to see up to 500 Santas running around Cap Sante Marina as part of the event.
The race is a 5K in length and starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Runners will not be able to pick up their bibs and suits at the race. They must pick them up from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9, at the Rockfish Grill's beer garden.
Part of the event proceeds will go to the Anacortes High School cross country program.
The first male and first female runner to cross the finish line will each earn a gallon of eggnog.
Two AHS cross country runners will be dressed as elves and will start five minutes after the other runners take off. Anyone who beats the elves to the finish line will receive a mug.
Registration is $47-$56.
Information: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Anacortes/SantasEggnogJog
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.