“America’s Boating Course” is being offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron over three Saturday mornings – March 20 and 27, and April 3.
The two March dates are five-hour Zoom classes starting at 9 a.m. The mandatory final exam is at 10 a.m. April 3, and will be administered as an in-your-car event at Seafarers’ Memorial Park. Social distancing protocols will be followed.
Passing the navigation and safety course, approved by the U.S. Coast Guard, qualifies students for the state Boater Education Card and for insurance discounts with most boat insurers.
The card is required for anyone born after Jan 1, 1955, and operating a vessel with a 15 horsepower or greater motor.
Cost is $40, or $50 for two family members sharing a book. Register by March 10.
Information: Bob Miller at 360-588-9950 or bobmillerwa@hotmail.com.
