Check out a public dance rehearsal and ask questions of the Seattle-based dance company MALACARNE this weekend.
The dance group is July’s participant in the Anacortes Museum’s W.T. Preston Steamboat Artist in Residency program.
The contemporary company will host a public dance rehearsal from 5-6 p.m. Sunday at 703 R Ave. Director Alice Gosti and filmmaker June Zandona share choreographic ideas that interpret the culture, environment and history of the W.T Preston Steamboat National Historic Landmark.
A question-and-answer session will follow.
MALACARNE will also use community members for a short section of a dance film involving a human chain. No experience is required.
The community dance film collaboration onboard the boat is 5-6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Preston, 703 R Ave.
Information: hello@malacarne.co (without an m).
Learn more at gostia.com/bodiesofwater.
The W.T. Preston Steamboat Artist in Residency program supports creating artwork responding to the history, environment and stories about the snagboat. August’s artist is podcast creator Adam Farnsworth.
The program is supported by the Anacortes Museum and the Anacortes Museum Foundation.
