The third time was the charm for the band Ristfut, a group of Anacortes High School students who recently earned the top spot in the Rock the Island battle of the bands competition.
The band members describe Ristfut as an indie rock pop band and has competed in Rock the Island almost every year, though not with all of its current members.
Included were lead guitarist Dominic Ermi, bass guitarist Andrew Knapp and drummer Vince Jackson.
After freshman year, the group missed the deadline and ended up taking the year off. When they came back last year, they were joined by new lead singer Gavon Long and earned a spot as a front runner and a crowd’s choice award but didn’t win the competition.
Noah Masten, who was on last year’s winning band Jackfruit, joined the band this year as a keyboardist.
“You could hear the cheering and know the audience supported us,” Knapp said.
At the competition, the band sang two original songs, “Dumb” and “Winter.”
When they won, they were able to sing a few more songs. They performed originals “End of My World” and “Regrets” (written by Long) and Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.”
For the band’s originals, creation of the songs start with music.
Ermi starts with a chord progression and goes from there. He figures out what he wants the song to sound like and then finds lyrics to match.
“Dumb” used to have different lyrics.
“It’s gone through a couple rewrites,” he said.
In its first iteration, the song was about living life in the summer, experiencing nostalgia and not growing up.
Now, it’s about a girl, like all of the band’s other songs they performed at Rock the Island, Ermi said with a laugh.
“End of My World” is about how bad someone can be for someone else. “Regrets” is about a girl, of course, but also about having regrets as a young person and then growing up enough to see those regrets aren’t as big of a deal as the person first thought, Long said.
Along with the title of the best band this year, Ristfut also won gigs as prizes.
The band will perform at the Waterfront Festival and have an automatic entry into the Skagit Fair band competition. They will also be the March guests on The NeXt Show on the Anacortes Music Channel and won a gift card to Kennelly Keys, where the competition took place.
Winning Rock the Island was a great experience and one that took four years, Ermi said. He looks forward to doing what he loves – playing music.
Ermi said they are also taking the publicity surrounding the win and plan to record songs, soon, to release to the world.
Ermi has been playing guitar for about nine years. He taught himself to play on YouTube, using his brother’s guitar. He took part in a Seattle summer program for kids and ended up going on two tours around the United States with other young people.
When he was younger, he took part in the Anacortes rock band camp, led by former Lonely Island drummer Braydn Krueger.
Also at camp was Jackson, who started drumming in the summer of seventh grade and took lessons from Krueger.
Knapp started playing piano in fourth grade, but that fizzled out. His parents suggested he pick up the guitar. He decided instead to try out the bass guitar, which he still plays.
Masten sings, plays piano, bass, guitar, drums and auxiliary percussion.
Long sings and said he’s always been drawn to music. For a long time, he thought he would be a professional soccer player, but found his way back to music.
For many of the band members, the love of music started with seeing bands perform live at a young age. There are fewer age-appropriate performances now, Ermi said.
“I miss that music scene,” Ermi said.
Venues that host music meant for younger people are lacking in this area, Ermi said. Most Anacortes live music shows are at bars, and other venues meant only for adults.
Events like Rock the Island provide a place for young bands to put on shows for young music fans, he said.
Local bands and musicians, like The Lonely Forest, Karl Blau and Phil Elverum, have had such an impact on Ermi that he wants to make sure other young people can experience the same thing.
“Music is my passion,” Ermi, who is currently applying to music schools, said.
Knapp said seeing other teens perform can inspire others.
“People listen to music, but they don’t realize they can become a musician,” he said.
