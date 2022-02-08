Five bands gave it their all during the annual Rock the Island battle of the bands event Jan. 26, and the competition ended up tighter than ever.
After the judges’ votes were tallied, two bands had tied.
The tiebreaker came down to the audience vote, so freshly formed Shame took the top spot, just beating out Metanoia.
The band of Anacortes High School students, which has only been playing together for about a month, is made of sneior Michael Hanrahan on vocals, junior Will McClintock on guitar and the bass, senior Freddie Depaola on guitar, senior Henry Ermi on drums and junior Isaac Briefer on keyboard.
Ermi, the drummer, played in three of the bands during this year’s competition.
Hanrahan said as a senior, he wanted to take part in Rock the Island.
“We had the opportunity to make music in front of our peers,” he said of the group that formed Shame.
The different band members have varying levels of experience, but they enjoy playing music together, Hanrahan said.
They don’t have firm plans for what’s next, but they are just figuring things out as they go, he said. Shame formed for Rock the Island but didn’t expect to win.
“We are just having fun,” Depaola said.
Their sound isn’t easy to describe, Ermi said. It’s a little pop, a little indie, a little angry.
“Dark, emotional pop-rock,” he said.
Each participating band was guaranteed two songs, so Shame brought with it two originals: “Lucifer’s Promise” and “Apex Predator.”
The two top bands that tied for first also each performed an encore.
Shame performed a cover of Nirvana’s “Where Did You Sleep Last Night.”
The two original pieces Shame performed were written for Rock the Island, with ideas coming from several band members.
Briefer brought in the core parts of the songs, and everyone else added to it, refining the lyrics and adding the music, the band members said.
“Apex Predator” is an angry song featuring a tiger, with a chorus from a William Blake poem. “Lucifer’s Promise” addresses humanity from Lucifer’s perspective.
“It’s something not really talked about, but from a different perspective,” Depaola said.
Hanrahan said playing music is something that’s a necessity in his life and helps give him a voice.
Depaola said people find ways to express themselves in different ways, including through art. He thinks music is one of the best ways to share and experience emotion.
“It’s so powerful,” he said. “It’s an expression of art.”
McClintock takes a different approach. To him, music is mathematical and logical. He doesn’t count himself as super creative when it comes to writing, but he likes science. So he thinks of the music as a puzzle or equation, finding out how the different pieces fit together and where the logical next step is for the song.
Ermi said there is something special about live music, which hasn’t been possible much in the last couple of years.
“People reached out to me,” he said. “We are going through tough times, but they let us know how nice it was to be in a room with people and hear live music again.”
This year, the performance took place in the newly renovated Brodniak Hall instead of a much smaller venue at the former Kennelly Keys. It was a totally different experience, Ermi said.
The crowd featured more than 200 audience members. They were spread out, but it was still a big audience, Depaola said.
“They were standing up and rocking out,” he said.
Winning was a surreal experience, especially heightened because the band had just formed, Hanrahan said.
Depaola said he also wants to see more live music in Anacortes.
The Rock the Island event this year brought in more than $1,000 for the Broadcast Club, advisor Jim Thompson said. The crowd was bigger than normal this year because it was in a larger venue. Until a few days before the event, though, organizers didn’t know if they would be able to have an audience. Originally, the date fell during a ban on attendees for in-person events.
The Broadcast Club always films and broadcasts Rock the Island live, but they were able to open the doors to the community when the ban was lifted before event day.
Tenzin Stewart, a senior, produced the show.
The show always follows a basic outline, but the producer has the chance to change it up a bit, he said.
This year, that was necessitated by a new location and the challenges brought about by COVID, he said.
He also worked with the team to create something special for the video backgrounds.
“It was a big event,” Stewart said.
Also involved were emcees junior Kayla Strandberg and senior Keily Zuniga.
They said it was definitely a different experience this year, with the audience so spread out.
“We reminded them to keep their energy up,” Strandberg said.
The most important thing to keeping the show going is crowd involvement, Zuniga said.
