The Anacortes Rotary Club is finishing off its year of community giving, which runs July to June, with a $33,789 grant to the Anacortes Family Center.
“Rotary’s donation will have a very real impact on the lives of the 40 families in AFC’s programming – including nearly 60 children,” AFC Executive Director Dustin Johnson said in a press release. “We can’t thank Rotary enough for their continued leadership in our community, and their generous support for our friends and neighbors most in need.”
The center will use the funds to provide services to its clients, including COVID-19 mitigation and rent relief for those who have lost jobs or had reduced hours due to the pandemic, according to the release.
Throughout the year, the Anacortes Rotary Club has donated $80,000 locally through scholarships and grants to groups including the Anacortes Boys & Girls Club, the Anacortes Schools Foundation, the Salvation Army, the Helping Hands Food Bank and the Anacortes School District.
“We’re thrilled to be able to make such a sizable investment in our community’s future and help people during these tough times” club President Tim Garrison said in the release.
Rotary’s online fundraiser last fall raised roughly $68,000. The club is planning a live event for this fall, called Thriller, to be held in late October.
For information, email info@anacortesrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.