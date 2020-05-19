After being postponed several times due to COVID-19, the annual Fidalgo Island Rotary Club’s fundraising auction is going online.
The first-ever online auction for the club is May 28-31 and features experiences like a brewery bus tour, crab feed, mountain cabin getaway and pole dance lessons, as well as art donated by local artists, including painter Terry MacDonald and photographer Rakan Alduaij.
“We recognized the seriousness of this pandemic while planning for this year’s in-person auction, and knew that our membership and community could not safely attend a large gathering any time soon,” Rosemary Kaholokula, chair of the auction committee and president-elect of Fidalgo Island Rotary, said in a press release. “However, we also recognize that now, more than ever, our community and communities around the world need service organizations like Rotary that have the ability to reach out and make a lasting impact.”
To participate, shoppers visit a virtual auction house at firauction.asimobile.net. Only those people who want to bid need to create an account. Bidders will see the current bid on an item and decide if they want to bid more. If outbid, they will receive an email notification and can visit the site to bid again.
The club is also hosting a few fundraising items that will allow visitors to donate to specific causes.
The “Support the Kids” cause will split donated money between area and international youth education programs.
The Connie Kelley Memorial Vocational Scholarship will use money for a scholarship the club awards each year to individuals living on Fidalgo or Guemes islands who are pursuing vocational or technical education.
Fidalgo Island Rotary is one of more than 34,000 Rotary clubs worldwide. It participates in several annual area events and causes, as well as donating to international causes.
The club normally hosts the annual Shipwreck Festival, its other main fundraiser for the year, but had to cancel that event this year.
The auction opens at 8 a.m. May 28 and closes at 8 p.m. May 31.
