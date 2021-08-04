The Anacortes Arts Festival and City of Anacortes hosted its annual Art Dash on Saturday, July 31. This year, the fun run event featured a 1-mile run for kids, plus a 5K and 10K race for all. Along the course, runners encountered obstacles that they could choose to take on or not, including a balance beam, tires and a slip-and-slide (above, right). Costumes were encouraged for the event.
Runners face obstacles at annual Art Dash
- Photos by Briana Alzola
