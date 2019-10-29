Signed art pieces, a Japanese tea set from the 1930s, wood carvings and antiques dating back more than 100 years will be among the items displayed for sale Friday as part of the monthly Artwalk.
In this first-of-its-kind sale, four local thrift shops will come together from 5-8 p.m. Friday to sell their higher-end items.
Kiwanis Thrift Shop, Soroptimist Thrift Shop, The Red Door and the Thrifty Kitty each operate in Anacortes. This community is so supportive, Chris Bensen of The Thrifty Kitty said.
Bonnie Kershbaum of Soroptimist added, “Thousands of things are dropped off every week.”
Every so often, a piece of high value is donated.
“These are not your typical thrift store items,” said Kari Bishay of The Red Door.
The sale marks the first time the four shops have participated together in an event. They wanted to bring more people to the sale than they could do on their own.
The stores are not competitors, Bensen said. “We are all a little bit different from each other,” she said.
So each will have different items for display. Each will set up in the ballroom at the Majestic, 419 Commercial Ave. Most items have been appraised, and the appraiser will be on site.
Sponsorships completely covered the costs for the evening, so all proceeds will benefit the shops, which use their funds for projects, programs and scholarships in the community.
The sale will also serve as an opportunity for people to learn more about these thrift shops, said Trish Wilson of The Thrifty Kitty. Not everyone knows what the shops do, so they can ask questions and learn more about the organizations.
