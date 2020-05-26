The Salvation Army in Anacortes is continuing its services for people in need in Anacortes, especially those hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email from Capt. Susan Cassin.
The organization has a food bank at 3001 R Ave. with a drive-thru distribution center at the backside of the building. That is open 1:10 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Families in need can pick up a box of food to help them get through the week. On the first Wednesday of each month, the bank distributes household goods and hygiene products, too, Cassin wrote.
The Salvation Army is collecting canned goods to help fill the food bank. There is a cart for donations outside the office from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
The Salvation Army is using some of its funding to help people who are past due on Puget Sound Energy bills. Those who have received a final notice can apply for help, Cassin wrote. Applicants can also request help with mortgage or rent payment.
People who have already received help this year may qualify for help again due to the pandemic. For information, call 360-293-6682 or visit anacortes.salvationarmy.org.
