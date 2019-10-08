The public is invited to join the Samish Indian Nation for a free health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Fidalgo Bay Resort Convention Center, 4701 Fidalgo Bay Road.
The theme this year is “Keep Eyes Healthy and Protect Your Vision.”
The event, in coordination with 16 partner organizations, will include wellness exhibits, health screenings, fitness and healthy cooking demonstrations, and bone density screenings for women.
Screenings are for diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure vision.
Fitness demonstrations will include weights with a workout poster and fitness bands with activity guides.
Sample native foods, teas and herbs. Enjoy free herb starts, free therapeutic massage, giveaways, healthy snacks and refreshments.
Members of the Samish Indian Nation will showcase arts and crafts, along with a medicinal tea program and the benefits of acupuncture.
