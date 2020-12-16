Samuel Green's latest book a homage to life in Puget Sound

A military hospital full of wounded vets in the Philippines, 1969. An elk meandering through an island community in the San Juans. A childhood among fishermen, loggers and farmers of the Skagit Valley and Puget Sound.
These are some of the scenes in “Disturbing the Light,” the latest collection of poetry by Samuel Green, who grew up in Anacortes and was the first Poet Laureate of Washington. His poetry offers snapshots of memories from his life growing up here, his time serving during the Vietnam War, as well as four decades he has spent living with his family on Waldron Island.
These works are written in bouts of “emotional urgency,” when something in life brings new meaning to a memory of Green’s. “There’s a kind of signal that says, ‘you need to pay more attention to this,’” he said.
Many of his poems are dedicated to people he’s known.
“I had them in my mind. If I failed to get (the poem) done, I would have somehow failed to live up to how I felt about them,” Green said.
One such poem is “Net Needles,” in which he describes one afternoon as a child when his grandparents’ friend, a fisherman, taught him how to make a net needle on Whidbey Island.
“I was thinking about what we owe to our teachers,” Green said. Even the ones “that wouldn’t be called teachers at all.”
Green has taught in “hundreds of schools” as a visiting teacher, an arrangement that allows him to remain living on the island.
“I have extraordinary respect for teachers who stick it out nine months a year,” Green said. “They are true heroes in my humble opinion.” Although Green notes that as a student in Anacortes, he may not have felt that way. His poetry is displayed on a plaque at Anacortes Middle School.
When Green taught at Anacortes High School, he stayed at the Guemes Island home of Philip and Anne McCracken. Philip McCracken’s art, widely celebrated, is used as the cover on the book as well as two others by the same publisher.
Lessons appear frequently in his poems, perhaps not unexpectedly. Green currently teaches his granddaughter language arts.
When Green visits Anacortes these days, he sees the many changes to the city that have emerged over time.
“You can resent it, or you can remember that a town exists in layers of memory,” Green said. “When I drive through town, I just don’t see a building, I see the eight or nine incarnations it’s had.”
Though memories might be central to his art, Green is not overly nostalgic.
“It’s a fool’s game to try to want things to be what they were,” he said.
“Disturbing the Light” was released in November.
It is the third book of Green’s published by Carnegie Mellon University Press. The first, “The Grace of Necessity” was the recipient of the 2008 Washington State Book Award for poetry.
