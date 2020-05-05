May 31 is the deadline for applications for four Anacortes Sports Youth Coalition scholarships – the Don Daniels Memorial Scholarship, the Doyle Geer Memorial Scholarship, the Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition Scholarship and the Bill and Lisa Wooding Vocational Scholarship.
All graduating seniors are welcome to apply, along with any students who participated in any of the organizations under the AYSC umbrella, such as Anacortes Youth Football, Anacortes Baseball Club, Anacortes Youth Cheerleading, Anacortes Girls Summer Basketball, Anacortes Sister Cities, Anacortes Girls Summer Fast Pitch, Anacortes Hawkeye Wrestling, American Legion Baseball, Anacortes Mountain Bike Team, Thunderbird Aquatic Club, Anacortes Little League and Special Olympics.
Mail applications to (AYSC) Anacortes Youth Sports Coalition, 1004 Commercial Ave. #121, Anacortes, WA 98221.
Students need only submit one application for consideration for all four scholarships.
