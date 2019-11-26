The Anacortes School Board was ranked one of the best in the state for the sixth time this month.
The Washington State School Directors’ Association recognized Anacortes with a 2019 Board of Distinction award for its excellent work and commitment to both students and community, according to a press release.
School board members are Bobbilyn Hogge, Erin Rieger, Bill Shaw, Marilyn Hanesworth and Matt Cutter. The board is eligible for a “School Board of the Year” award, which will be announced at a conference. Nov. 22.
Anacortes is one of 12 districts statewide that have received the award five or more times.
Thirty-seven school boards statewide were named this year out of 295 districts. Anacortes and Mount Vernon were both recognized from Skagit County.
The award highlighted the district’s work related to equity and closing the achievement gap, especially through the district’s summer Impact program and social-emotional learning. It also acknowledged the board’s outreach efforts related to changing school start times.
“We have made important progress in the last year by launching a new summer school program, introducing social-emotional programs across schools and addressing a community desire for later start times,” Hogge said in the release. She is president of the Anacortes School Board.
“I am proud of the research and outreach we have done on these programs to support the success of all of our students.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.