A scrolling bar of comments shouted encouragement and celebration for Anacortes High School seniors earning scholarships last week, often accompanied by exclamation points and emojis.
Commenters watching the prerecorded YouTube broadcast June 10 reported where they were watching from (including Nevada and Arizona) as the Anacortes Schools Foundation awarded roughly $230,000 in scholarships at its annual awards night.
Unlike in years past, the ceremony was a virtual event, which is still available on YouTube.
The scholarship night included announcements from school administrators, school board President Bobbilyn Hogge and incoming ASB President Allie Perez.
The awards night featured not only scholarships but Anacortes High School awards.
The foundation oversees several different scholarships for groups in the community, including the Kiwanis Club, which awarded 12 scholarships this year, and Marathon Petroleum, which gave out five.
As organizers announced each scholarship last week, they shared a few facts about the graduates and their plans.
For example, Isabelle Willoughby won the Island Hospital Scholarship in Memory of S.A. “John” Carabbas and just earned an associate’s degree from Skagit Valley College. Carson Lindholm (Anacortes Sister Cities Scholarship) plans to study languages so he can work for the United Nations and spent time in Anacortes tutoring an elementary student who had moved here from Honduras with little language skills. Megan Rowell (AHS PTSA Scholarship) has shown a dedication to the local Relay for Life and last year, walked all night and achieved 88 laps at Seahawk Stadium.
Some seniors won multiple prizes.
Dominic Ermi took three awards – the Temcov Foundation Scholarship, the Ian Simensen Music Scholarship and the Lynn Dragovich Memorial Scholarship.
Other winners of the Temcov Scholarship are Cyprus Harper, Kalysta Mankins, Benjamin Marshall, Jennifer Spurling and Allyson Von Hagel.
Katelyn Hellman was awarded the Kiwanis Anacortes Noon Club Tom Stowe Scholarship and the Jim and Joyce Anderson Vocational Scholarship; and Jake Hightower took home the Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarship and the Trident Seafoods Scholarship.
Kiwanis Sunrisers Scholarships include Sophie Flores, Kevin Sanchez Palacio, Evan Pies, Cameron Rice and Jackson Andrew Thiessen. Rice also earned a Marathon Community Scholarship, as did Garrett Kennedy and Quinn Millard. Kennedy also received the Harold “H” Bud Turner Scholarship.
Fellow Anacortes Kiwanis Noon Club Foundation Scholarships went to Jefferson Butler, Grayson Eaton, Kaeden Flynn, Samuel Hardesty, Vincent Jackson, Jake Romag (Wright Scholarship) and Lindsey South (Norton Scholarship). South also received the Jack L. Symonds Memorial Scholarship.
Sophie Riley received the Brar Science Scholarship and the Kirvin Smith Memorial Scholarship.
The Anacortes Schools Foundation Scholarship went to Elizabeth (Ellie) Chambers, Abigail Hylton, Hannah Loesch and Macy Yanega. Shell Puget Sound Refinery Community Scholarships went to James Drew, Geoffrey Dylan, Kassandra Jenson and Parker Uphoff.
The Deskin Scholarship went to Geoffrey Hamilton, Jenny Hanson and Zoe Yanega. The Sherry Chavers Scholarship for the Arts went to Jacob Hoxie and Sadie Rich. The Okerlund Family Trust Scholarship went to Ava Hawkins and Anna Prewitt. The Friends of the ACFL Scholarships went to Cali Swain and Grace Tesch. The Dr. Malcolm Snyder Memorial Scholarship went to Anthony Anderson and Kaitlyn McLaughlin. The Vincent Active Student Award went to Chase Cornett and Mackenzie Wakefield.
Victoria Frost and Kody Hargett both received Kathleen Dickinson Scholarships to study at Skagit Valley College.
Other award winners are Maggie Betts (Bill and Dorothy “Ho” Taylor Scholarship), April Davis (KaNDE Scholarship), Jacob Erickson (Nathan Estvold Memorial Scholarship), Madison Evans (Frances M. Hyland Scholarship), Madelyn Hamblen (Harry W. Kegel and James Lewis Rumsey Scholarship), Logan Hanrahan (Cooke Aquaculture Pacific Scholarship), Grace Hill (Max and Janet Ramble Scholarship), Connor Hutchings (AHS PTSA Scholarship), Astrid-Sophie Kainz (Greg and Sue Monaghan Cap Sante Scholarship), Ellison Kephart (Island Hospital Scholarship in Memory of S.A. “John” Carabba), Gavon Long (Joe Fox Award), Faith Martinez (Eastern Star Scholarship), Benjamin Omdal (Connor Wollam Memorial Scholarship), Liela Saunders (Masonic Lodge Scholarship), Eun-ha-su White (Floyd Wilette Scholarship) and Jadan White (Leroy Hirni Career and Technical Education Scholarship).
