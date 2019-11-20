As an alien chatted with a robot, Chewbacca walked by followed by a member of the Star Trek space command Saturday at the Anacortes library.
The fifth annual Genre Night, this year science fiction-themed, welcomed more than 460 people to the library, not including the 50 or so volunteers who helped create things for the event and ran activities and crafts for visitors.
Dressed-up characters signed autographs for attendees from all different galaxies. Two tickets to Emerald City Comic Con and a host of other prizes were handed out to those with the best homemade costumes.
“The library is a place of discovery and creativity, and Genre Night is a way to celebrate that,” organizer and librarian Diana Farnsworth said in an email. “Our teen volunteers and donated props were the most exciting thing for me this year, along with our visiting costumed guests.
“Chewbacca and the TARDIS were the most talked about highlights at the event we heard about, as well as the prizes that were donated by our community partners. It was incredible to see how much families prepared and see our volunteers get to share their love of science fiction with the community.”
Visitors who attended wrote in feedback surveys about how much they loved the community participation, the energy and the costumes.
“Our family spent the day preparing for tonight. It was a lot of fun,” one person wrote.
“It’s super cool that kids get to experience this in our community,” another wrote.
