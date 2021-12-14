The Anacortes High School girls basketball team won one but lost one last week, ending up with a record of 1-1 in conference and 2-3 overall, as of Sunday.
Monday game results were not available at press time.
At 3 p.m. today, they head to Burlington-Edison for the annual Tiger-Hawk rivalry game. They then play at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Bellingham, then host W.F. West High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and play in the Lynden High School Christmas Tourney at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Anacortes 54,
Lakewood 31
The Anacortes Seahawks defeated Lakewood 54-31 on Monday, Dec. 6.
Camryn Kerr finished with a game-high 22 points, nine of which came in the first quarter as the visitors jumped out to a 17-10 lead that grew to 30-16 by halftime.
Rosie Hudson finished with 10 points for the Seahawks, who are 1-0 in the Northwest Conference and 2-2 overall.
Nooksack Valley 67,
Anacortes 29
The Pioneers cruised to the Northwest Conference victory Thursday, Dec. 9.
Erin Kennedy led Anacortes with eight points while Kerr finished with seven.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team picked up another win last week, plus one loss, to settle at a record of 3-1, as of Sunday.
Monday game were not available at press time. At 5 p.m. today, they play at Burlington-Edison in the annual Tiger-Hawk game. Then, they will host Bellingham at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, then play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Black Hills High School. They will take on W.F. West High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, and King’s Way Christian School at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, both in Yakima.
Lakewood 70,
Anacortes 37
Jacob Hayes scored nine points, all in the first half, to lead Anacortes.
Anacortes 50,
Nooksack Valley 32
John-Fritz Von Hagel scored 16 points to lead Anacortes to the Northwest Conference victory Friday, Dec. 10.
Braden Thomas added 11 points, and Hayes scored 10 for the Seahawks.
“It was a good battle and the Nooksack kids were ready to go,” Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. “I thought the difference was execution on offense in the fourth quarter for us.”
Boys swimming
The team hosts Mount Vernon at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, and then competes at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Sehome.
Anacortes 135,
Lynden 44
The Seahawks won every event but one Thursday, Dec. 9.
Anacortes’ Ryan Horr won the 200 freestyle in 1:51.46 and the 100 backstroke in 56.55.
Girls bowling
The team competed Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
